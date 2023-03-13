Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) marked $68.98 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $69.99. While Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. has underperformed by -1.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACHC rose by 8.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $89.85 to $62.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.15% in the last 200 days.

On December 12, 2022, Loop Capital Upgraded Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) to Buy. A report published by Loop Capital on June 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for ACHC. SVB Leerink also rated ACHC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 27, 2021. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on September 24, 2021, and assigned a price target of $81. Credit Suisse September 20, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ACHC, as published in its report on September 20, 2021. Cowen’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $79 for ACHC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 580.84K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ACHC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.64%, with a loss of -7.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $92.25, showing growth from the present price of $68.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACHC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) is one of the biggest names in Medical Care Facilities. When comparing Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -12.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACHC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACHC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ACHC has increased by 2.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,840,847 shares of the stock, with a value of $641.05 million, following the purchase of 200,543 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another decreased to its shares in ACHC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -16.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,652,522 additional shares for a total stake of worth $585.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,079,336.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 519,502 position in ACHC. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.50%, now holding 4.78 million shares worth $346.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ACHC holdings by -6.14% and now holds 4.55 million ACHC shares valued at $330.03 million with the lessened -0.3 million shares during the period.