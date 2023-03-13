A share of Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) closed at $29.73 per share on Friday, down from $30.53 day before. While Clearway Energy Inc. has underperformed by -2.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CWEN fell by -17.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.79 to $29.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.00% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) to Neutral. A report published by CIBC on June 10, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CWEN. Oppenheimer also Upgraded CWEN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 05, 2021. Evercore ISI October 05, 2021d the rating to Outperform on October 05, 2021, and set its price target from $25 to $36. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CWEN, as published in its report on August 26, 2021. Tudor Pickering’s report from April 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $33 for CWEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)

It’s important to note that CWEN shareholders are currently getting $1.50 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CWEN is registering an average volume of 617.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.41%, with a loss of -6.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.86, showing growth from the present price of $29.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CWEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clearway Energy Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CWEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CWEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CWEN has increased by 3.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,387,293 shares of the stock, with a value of $263.44 million, following the purchase of 293,252 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CWEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 781,593 additional shares for a total stake of worth $227.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,232,971.

During the first quarter, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC added a 177,224 position in CWEN. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.15%, now holding 2.73 million shares worth $85.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort decreased its CWEN holdings by -6.74% and now holds 2.7 million CWEN shares valued at $84.68 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. CWEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.38% at present.