The share price of TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) fell to $35.32 per share on Friday from $36.72. While TechTarget Inc. has underperformed by -3.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTGT fell by -53.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $85.00 to $36.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.55% in the last 200 days.

On February 16, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) recommending Underweight. A report published by Goldman on December 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for TTGT. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded TTGT shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 10, 2022. Craig Hallum November 10, 2022d the rating to Hold on November 10, 2022, and set its price target from $85 to $45. Sidoti initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TTGT, as published in its report on July 07, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from June 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $81 for TTGT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of TechTarget Inc. (TTGT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of TechTarget Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TTGT is recording an average volume of 315.07K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.64%, with a loss of -11.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.88, showing growth from the present price of $35.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTGT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TechTarget Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Internet Content & Information sector, TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) is based in the USA. When comparing TechTarget Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 138.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTGT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTGT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TTGT has increased by 5.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,985,301 shares of the stock, with a value of $150.37 million, following the purchase of 195,563 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in TTGT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.95%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 160,775 additional shares for a total stake of worth $128.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,411,310.

During the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis subtracted a -22,193 position in TTGT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 30418.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.62%, now holding 1.91 million shares worth $71.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its TTGT holdings by 1.27% and now holds 1.35 million TTGT shares valued at $50.78 million with the added 16916.0 shares during the period. TTGT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.91% at present.