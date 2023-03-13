Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) closed Friday at $135.06 per share, down from $137.58 a day earlier. While Lear Corporation has underperformed by -1.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEA fell by -4.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $158.44 to $114.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.59% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Evercore ISI on February 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for LEA. Wells Fargo also Downgraded LEA shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $139 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 14, 2022. Exane BNP Paribas July 11, 2022d the rating to Neutral on July 11, 2022, and set its price target from $117 to $140. Wells Fargo June 07, 2022d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for LEA, as published in its report on June 07, 2022. Exane BNP Paribas’s report from April 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $112 for LEA shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lear Corporation (LEA)

The current dividend for LEA investors is set at $3.08 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lear Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LEA is recording an average volume of 535.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.17%, with a loss of -5.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $154.02, showing growth from the present price of $135.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lear Corporation Shares?

Lear Corporation (LEA) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Auto Parts market. When comparing Lear Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 453.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LEA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LEA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s position in LEA has increased by 0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,865,532 shares of the stock, with a value of $958.77 million, following the purchase of 1,383 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LEA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 36,366 additional shares for a total stake of worth $776.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,557,368.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 433,380 position in LEA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 38332.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.63%, now holding 2.39 million shares worth $333.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its LEA holdings by 4.68% and now holds 2.2 million LEA shares valued at $307.75 million with the added 98522.0 shares during the period.