A share of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) closed at $39.25 per share on Friday, down from $39.72 day before. While Air Lease Corporation has underperformed by -1.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AL rose by 9.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.00 to $29.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.99% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2023, Goldman started tracking Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) recommending Buy. A report published by HSBC Securities on March 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AL. Cowen also reiterated AL shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 18, 2020. Cowen Reiterated the rating as Outperform on August 09, 2019, but set its price target from $50 to $49. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AL, as published in its report on April 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Air Lease Corporation (AL)

It’s important to note that AL shareholders are currently getting $0.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Air Lease Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AL is registering an average volume of 505.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.21%, with a loss of -9.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.12, showing growth from the present price of $39.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Air Lease Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AL has increased by 2.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,753,767 shares of the stock, with a value of $422.14 million, following the purchase of 217,280 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in AL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 98,873 additional shares for a total stake of worth $287.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,652,299.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 22,743 position in AL. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.6 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.38%, now holding 4.66 million shares worth $201.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its AL holdings by 5.68% and now holds 3.94 million AL shares valued at $170.68 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. AL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.30% at present.