A share of Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) closed at $56.65 per share on Friday, down from $58.90 day before. While Envestnet Inc. has underperformed by -3.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENV fell by -23.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $84.58 to $41.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.06% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On January 06, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) to Outperform. DA Davidson also Upgraded ENV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $86 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2022. Jefferies July 22, 2021d the rating to Underperform on July 22, 2021, and set its price target from $95 to $63. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ENV, as published in its report on January 06, 2021. Truist’s report from December 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $95 for ENV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Envestnet Inc. (ENV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Envestnet Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ENV is registering an average volume of 490.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.24%, with a loss of -7.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.50, showing growth from the present price of $56.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Envestnet Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ENV has increased by 2.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,528,983 shares of the stock, with a value of $345.62 million, following the purchase of 150,057 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ENV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.82%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Financial Management, I increased its ENV holdings by 0.22% and now holds 2.4 million ENV shares valued at $149.79 million with the added 5359.0 shares during the period.