As of Friday, Utz Brands Inc.’s (NYSE:UTZ) stock closed at $16.64, up from $16.52 the previous day. While Utz Brands Inc. has overperformed by 0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UTZ rose by 8.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.98 to $12.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.89% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on June 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for UTZ. Credit Suisse also Downgraded UTZ shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 12, 2022. Stephens January 19, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for UTZ, as published in its report on January 19, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from January 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for UTZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ)

Investors in Utz Brands Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.23 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Utz Brands Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UTZ is recording 466.78K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.37%, with a loss of -2.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.62, showing growth from the present price of $16.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UTZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Utz Brands Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UTZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UTZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UTZ has decreased by -0.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,679,960 shares of the stock, with a value of $109.55 million, following the sale of -15,212 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another decreased to its shares in UTZ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -17.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,157,222 additional shares for a total stake of worth $91.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,579,318.

During the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC added a 396,582 position in UTZ. JPMorgan Investment Management, I sold an additional -0.38 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.86%, now holding 4.47 million shares worth $73.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its UTZ holdings by 4.23% and now holds 3.85 million UTZ shares valued at $63.15 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. UTZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.20% at present.