As of Friday, P10 Inc.’s (NYSE:PX) stock closed at $9.62, down from $9.93 the previous day. While P10 Inc. has underperformed by -3.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PX fell by -21.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.78 to $9.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.69% in the last 200 days.

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stephens on November 16, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PX. UBS also rated PX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 15, 2021. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on November 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PX, as published in its report on November 15, 2021. Keefe Bruyette’s report from November 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for PX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of P10 Inc. (PX)

Investors in P10 Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.12 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of P10 Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PX is recording 188.57K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.29%, with a loss of -10.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.33, showing growth from the present price of $9.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze P10 Inc. Shares?

The Asset Management market is dominated by P10 Inc. (PX) based in the USA. When comparing P10 Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -13.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme’s position in PX has increased by 18.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,461,425 shares of the stock, with a value of $48.05 million, following the purchase of 689,763 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.56%.

At the end of the first quarter, Conversant Capital LLC increased its PX holdings by 9.21% and now holds 2.46 million PX shares valued at $26.49 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. PX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.70% at present.