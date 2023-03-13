As of Friday, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DAWN) stock closed at $17.95, down from $18.58 the previous day. While Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -3.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAWN rose by 40.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.35 to $5.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.20% in the last 200 days.

On February 08, 2023, CapitalOne started tracking Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) recommending Overweight. A report published by Oppenheimer on February 03, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Perform’ rating for DAWN. H.C. Wainwright also rated DAWN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 15, 2022. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on December 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $40. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DAWN, as published in its report on December 05, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from December 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $34 for DAWN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

One of the most important indicators of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 20.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DAWN is recording 571.51K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.83%, with a loss of -4.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.33, showing growth from the present price of $17.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAWN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DAWN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DAWN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in DAWN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -169,794 additional shares for a total stake of worth $122.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,646,826.

During the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP added a 260,000 position in DAWN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.49 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.06%, now holding 3.08 million shares worth $56.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its DAWN holdings by -0.16% and now holds 2.46 million DAWN shares valued at $45.24 million with the lessened 3857.0 shares during the period. DAWN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.90% at present.