Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) marked $39.16 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $40.89. While Travel + Leisure Co. has underperformed by -4.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNL fell by -24.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.99 to $33.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.48% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On February 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) to Hold. A report published by Credit Suisse on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for TNL. Barclays also rated TNL shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 29, 2022. Jefferies April 29, 2022d the rating to Buy on April 29, 2022, and set its price target from $62 to $79. Jefferies September 28, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TNL, as published in its report on September 28, 2021.

Analysis of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

TNL currently pays a dividend of $1.65 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Travel + Leisure Co.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 731.52K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TNL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.16%, with a loss of -7.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.14, showing growth from the present price of $39.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Travel + Leisure Co. Shares?

The USA based company Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is one of the biggest names in Travel Services. When comparing Travel + Leisure Co. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TNL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TNL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TNL has increased by 8.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,521,134 shares of the stock, with a value of $399.41 million, following the purchase of 728,783 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TNL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 64,807 additional shares for a total stake of worth $347.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,295,087.

During the first quarter, GMT Capital Corp. added a 964,300 position in TNL. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 38705.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.55%, now holding 2.46 million shares worth $103.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its TNL holdings by -2.42% and now holds 1.82 million TNL shares valued at $76.48 million with the lessened 45246.0 shares during the period. TNL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.30% at present.