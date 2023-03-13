In Friday’s session, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) marked $83.28 per share, down from $85.39 in the previous session. While Brunswick Corporation has underperformed by -2.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BC fell by -10.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $94.60 to $61.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.97% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) to Neutral. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on August 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for BC. MKM Partners also rated BC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $96 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 13, 2022. DA Davidson Initiated an Buy rating on April 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $96. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BC, as published in its report on February 10, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $115 for BC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Brunswick Corporation (BC)

With BC’s current dividend of $1.60 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Brunswick Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BC has an average volume of 551.14K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.78%, with a loss of -5.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $104.92, showing growth from the present price of $83.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brunswick Corporation Shares?

Recreational Vehicles giant Brunswick Corporation (BC) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Brunswick Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.21, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 47.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BC has increased by 2.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,266,903 shares of the stock, with a value of $635.27 million, following the purchase of 153,387 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.23%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -13,720 additional shares for a total stake of worth $511.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,855,723.

During the first quarter, Cantillon Capital Management LLC subtracted a -87,960 position in BC. Massachusetts Financial Services sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.33%, now holding 3.54 million shares worth $309.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kensico Capital Management Corp. decreased its BC holdings by -4.07% and now holds 2.16 million BC shares valued at $189.14 million with the lessened 91800.0 shares during the period. BC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.70% at present.