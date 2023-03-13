As of Friday, Belden Inc.’s (NYSE:BDC) stock closed at $83.61, down from $85.36 the previous day. While Belden Inc. has underperformed by -2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BDC rose by 48.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $92.33 to $47.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.14% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) recommending Hold. A report published by Goldman on April 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BDC. Canaccord Genuity also Upgraded BDC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $68 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 09, 2021. Stifel May 07, 2021d the rating to Buy on May 07, 2021, and set its price target from $47 to $61. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BDC, as published in its report on April 27, 2020. Stifel’s report from April 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $34.50 for BDC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Belden Inc. (BDC)

Investors in Belden Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Belden Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BDC is recording 281.78K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.46%, with a loss of -3.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $100.33, showing growth from the present price of $83.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BDC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Belden Inc. Shares?

The Communication Equipment market is dominated by Belden Inc. (BDC) based in the USA. When comparing Belden Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -21.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BDC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BDC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BDC has increased by 0.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,446,860 shares of the stock, with a value of $375.23 million, following the purchase of 36,976 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BDC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.46%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 19,654 additional shares for a total stake of worth $365.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,334,114.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme subtracted a -643,020 position in BDC. Victory Capital Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.38 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -17.98%, now holding 1.74 million shares worth $146.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its BDC holdings by 3.23% and now holds 1.49 million BDC shares valued at $125.94 million with the added 46655.0 shares during the period.