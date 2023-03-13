Pathward Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) marked $46.14 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $46.92. While Pathward Financial Inc. has underperformed by -1.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CASH fell by -10.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.57 to $31.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.77% in the last 200 days.

On January 26, 2023, Raymond James started tracking Pathward Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on July 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for CASH. Raymond James also Downgraded CASH shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 07, 2022. Keefe Bruyette October 29, 2020d the rating to Outperform on October 29, 2020, and set its price target from $28 to $33. B. Riley FBR resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for CASH, as published in its report on August 23, 2019. B. Riley FBR’s report from April 26, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $33 for CASH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH)

CASH currently pays a dividend of $0.20 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 243.89K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CASH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a loss of -7.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.00, showing growth from the present price of $46.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CASH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pathward Financial Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Pathward Financial Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -51.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CASH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CASH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CASH has decreased by -3.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,919,396 shares of the stock, with a value of $199.93 million, following the sale of -130,877 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,409,969 additional shares for a total stake of worth $122.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,409,969.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 35,405 position in CASH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 1729.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.12%, now holding 1.47 million shares worth $74.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its CASH holdings by -2.02% and now holds 1.3 million CASH shares valued at $66.37 million with the lessened 26770.0 shares during the period. CASH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.10% at present.