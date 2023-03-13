In Friday’s session, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) marked $0.39 per share, down from $0.40 in the previous session. While AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has underperformed by -1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UAVS fell by -58.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.54 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.74% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 175.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and UAVS has an average volume of 562.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.62%, with a loss of -7.63% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UAVS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UAVS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UAVS has increased by 0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,069,006 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.34 million, following the purchase of 1,903 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in UAVS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -5,192 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,155,052.

During the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC added a 252,579 position in UAVS. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.32%, now holding 0.72 million shares worth $0.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, United Bank increased its UAVS holdings by 6.22% and now holds 0.69 million UAVS shares valued at $0.3 million with the added 40173.0 shares during the period. UAVS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.20% at present.