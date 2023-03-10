A share of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) closed at $22.52 per share on Thursday, down from $23.28 day before. While Zumiez Inc. has underperformed by -3.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZUMZ fell by -47.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.58 to $18.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.00% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2022, William Blair Downgraded Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) to Mkt Perform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on September 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZUMZ. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on November 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $52. Jefferies September 21, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ZUMZ, as published in its report on September 21, 2021. Pivotal Research Group’s report from March 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $49 for ZUMZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Pivotal Research Group also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Zumiez Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZUMZ is registering an average volume of 357.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.10%, with a loss of -3.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.50, showing growth from the present price of $22.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZUMZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zumiez Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Apparel Retail market, Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) is based in the USA. When comparing Zumiez Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.21, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -71.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZUMZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZUMZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ZUMZ has decreased by -2.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,537,191 shares of the stock, with a value of $65.54 million, following the sale of -77,904 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in ZUMZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.75%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 28,100 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,637,602.

During the first quarter, Thrivent Asset Management LLC added a 111,127 position in ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services purchased an additional 37253.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.65%, now holding 1.44 million shares worth $37.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its ZUMZ holdings by -20.98% and now holds 1.4 million ZUMZ shares valued at $36.04 million with the lessened -0.37 million shares during the period. ZUMZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.90% at present.