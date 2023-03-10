The share price of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) fell to $39.36 per share on Thursday from $41.87. While Zillow Group Inc. has underperformed by -5.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, Z fell by -17.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.98 to $26.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.73% in the last 200 days.

On February 03, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) recommending Buy. A report published by Standpoint Research on August 03, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for Z. Needham also Upgraded Z shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 08, 2020. Standpoint Research July 16, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for Z, as published in its report on July 16, 2019. Standpoint Research’s report from November 26, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $48 for Z shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and Z is recording an average volume of 3.87M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.12%, with a loss of -6.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.69, showing growth from the present price of $39.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether Z is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zillow Group Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in Z shares?

The recent increase in stakes in Z appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in Z during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.15%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -259,667 additional shares for a total stake of worth $984.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,271,407.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Z holdings by 2.64% and now holds 6.7 million Z shares valued at $296.41 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period.