International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) marked $26.14 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $25.02. While International Money Express Inc. has overperformed by 4.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMXI rose by 42.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.24 to $17.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.86% in the last 200 days.

On August 06, 2021, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) to Outperform. A report published by JMP Securities on August 05, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Outperform’ for IMXI. Cowen also Downgraded IMXI shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 10, 2020. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for IMXI, as published in its report on January 23, 2020. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of International Money Express Inc. (IMXI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of International Money Express Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 38.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 361.12K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IMXI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.86%, with a loss of -0.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.00, showing growth from the present price of $26.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMXI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze International Money Express Inc. Shares?

The USA based company International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) is one of the biggest names in Software – Infrastructure. When comparing International Money Express Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 47.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMXI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMXI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in IMXI has decreased by -2.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,188,545 shares of the stock, with a value of $49.81 million, following the sale of -51,972 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in IMXI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.91%.

At the end of the first quarter, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its IMXI holdings by 33.00% and now holds 1.33 million IMXI shares valued at $30.29 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. IMXI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.50% at present.