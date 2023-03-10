The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) closed Thursday at $18.80 per share, down from $19.80 a day earlier. While The Manitowoc Company Inc. has underperformed by -5.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTW rose by 20.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.20 to $7.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 71.27% in the last 200 days.

On April 08, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for MTW. Barclays also Downgraded MTW shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 10, 2021. Stifel August 07, 2020d the rating to Hold on August 07, 2020, and set its price target from $11.50 to $11. Goldman April 20, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MTW, as published in its report on April 20, 2020. Citigroup’s report from February 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $14 for MTW shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MTW is recording an average volume of 288.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.86%, with a loss of -3.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.78, showing decline from the present price of $18.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Manitowoc Company Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MTW has increased by 6.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,870,037 shares of the stock, with a value of $39.32 million, following the purchase of 176,597 additional shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management, made another increased to its shares in MTW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.84%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 120,169 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,604,446.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -25,597 position in MTW. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 24848.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.35%, now holding 1.86 million shares worth $25.55 million. MTW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.50% at present.