As of Thursday, Enfusion Inc.’s (NYSE:ENFN) stock closed at $10.70, down from $11.39 the previous day. While Enfusion Inc. has underperformed by -6.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENFN fell by -23.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.76 to $7.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.38% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) to Underperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ENFN. BofA Securities also Downgraded ENFN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 03, 2022. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ENFN, as published in its report on November 15, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from November 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for ENFN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Enfusion Inc. (ENFN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Enfusion Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ENFN is recording 422.25K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.56%, with a gain of 3.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.90, showing growth from the present price of $10.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENFN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enfusion Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENFN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENFN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brown Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in ENFN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 38.27%.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ENFN holdings by 45.58% and now holds 2.14 million ENFN shares valued at $25.37 million with the added 0.67 million shares during the period.