Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) marked $3.69 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $4.57. While Broadwind Inc. has underperformed by -19.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BWEN rose by 59.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.10 to $1.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.14% in the last 200 days.

On January 17, 2023, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) to Buy. A report published by Johnson Rice on November 16, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Accumulate’ for BWEN. Johnson Rice Initiated an Buy rating on September 10, 2020, and assigned a price target of $6. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BWEN, as published in its report on July 07, 2020. ROTH Capital’s report from June 30, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $6 for BWEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Broadwind Inc. (BWEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Broadwind Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.57M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BWEN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.03%, with a loss of -15.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.75, showing growth from the present price of $3.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BWEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Broadwind Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BWEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BWEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BWEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.05%.

At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its BWEN holdings by 6.12% and now holds 0.27 million BWEN shares valued at $1.48 million with the added 15811.0 shares during the period. BWEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.60% at present.