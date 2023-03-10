In Thursday’s session, Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) marked $49.47 per share, down from $50.32 in the previous session. While Sylvamo Corporation has underperformed by -1.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLVM rose by 55.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.38 to $28.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.11% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) to Neutral. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded SLVM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 07, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on March 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $39. BofA Securities February 02, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SLVM, as published in its report on February 02, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from January 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $34 for SLVM shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)

With SLVM’s current dividend of $1.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sylvamo Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SLVM has an average volume of 424.41K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.72%, with a gain of 1.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.00, showing growth from the present price of $49.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLVM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sylvamo Corporation Shares?

Paper & Paper Products giant Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Sylvamo Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 196.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SLVM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SLVM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SLVM has decreased by -4.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,130,224 shares of the stock, with a value of $243.84 million, following the sale of -232,514 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SLVM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 148,319 additional shares for a total stake of worth $124.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,613,761.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SLVM holdings by -3.56% and now holds 1.23 million SLVM shares valued at $58.35 million with the lessened 45299.0 shares during the period. SLVM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.30% at present.