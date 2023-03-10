As of Thursday, RingCentral Inc.’s (NYSE:RNG) stock closed at $33.86, down from $34.80 the previous day. While RingCentral Inc. has underperformed by -2.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNG fell by -69.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $129.72 to $28.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.81% in the last 200 days.

On February 16, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) to In-line. A report published by MKM Partners on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RNG. Piper Sandler also Downgraded RNG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 17, 2023. Wedbush initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for RNG, as published in its report on December 15, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $50 for RNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of RingCentral Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 490.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RNG is recording 1.92M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.75%, with a gain of 0.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.52, showing growth from the present price of $33.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RingCentral Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in RNG has increased by 31.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,964,077 shares of the stock, with a value of $505.99 million, following the purchase of 3,068,611 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RNG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 807,920 additional shares for a total stake of worth $375.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,625,108.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 416,497 position in RNG. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.34%, now holding 3.8 million shares worth $148.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its RNG holdings by 11.02% and now holds 3.66 million RNG shares valued at $142.89 million with the added 0.36 million shares during the period. RNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.70% at present.