Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) marked $11.76 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $12.04. While Hayward Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAYW fell by -29.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.18 to $7.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.09% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On February 06, 2023, Stifel Downgraded Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on January 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for HAYW. Stifel also rated HAYW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2022. BofA Securities October 18, 2022d the rating to Underperform on October 18, 2022, and set its price target from $14 to $8. Credit Suisse October 14, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HAYW, as published in its report on October 14, 2022. Goldman’s report from July 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for HAYW shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Hayward Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.02M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HAYW stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.81%, with a loss of -0.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.95, showing growth from the present price of $11.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAYW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hayward Holdings Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is one of the biggest names in Electrical Equipment & Parts. When comparing Hayward Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -72.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HAYW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HAYW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 71,538,085 shares of the stock, with a value of $965.05 million, following the purchase of 71,538,085 additional shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Cor made another decreased to its shares in HAYW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -24.69%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -5,653,871 additional shares for a total stake of worth $232.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,247,765.

During the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis subtracted a -66,854 position in HAYW. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.44%, now holding 8.58 million shares worth $115.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its HAYW holdings by 4.51% and now holds 7.53 million HAYW shares valued at $101.54 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period.