Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) marked $61.96 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $64.47. While Procore Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -3.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCOR rose by 9.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.56 to $40.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.43% in the last 200 days.

On December 22, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) recommending Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on October 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for PCOR. MoffettNathanson also rated PCOR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $73 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 22, 2022. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on September 06, 2022, and assigned a price target of $70. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Peer Perform’ rating for PCOR, as published in its report on August 17, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from July 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $60 for PCOR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Procore Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 865.93K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PCOR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.85%, with a loss of -7.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.69, showing growth from the present price of $61.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Procore Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PCOR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PCOR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 45,561,441 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.55 billion, following the sale of -1,308 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PCOR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 55.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,275,404 additional shares for a total stake of worth $513.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,174,940.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PCOR holdings by 93.13% and now holds 2.79 million PCOR shares valued at $156.19 million with the added 1.35 million shares during the period. PCOR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.80% at present.