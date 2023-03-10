A share of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) closed at $1.04 per share on Thursday, down from $1.07 day before. While P3 Health Partners Inc. has underperformed by -2.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PIII fell by -84.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.49 to $0.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -73.14% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

P3 Health Partners Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -141.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PIII is registering an average volume of 287.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.89%, with a loss of -5.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PIII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze P3 Health Partners Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PIII shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PIII appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PIII has decreased by -2.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,870,307 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.73 million, following the sale of -250,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 20 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,622,900.

During the first quarter, Columbia Wanger Asset Management added a 11,285 position in PIII. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 89607.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.83%, now holding 2.25 million shares worth $2.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its PIII holdings by -14.47% and now holds 1.46 million PIII shares valued at $1.89 million with the lessened -0.25 million shares during the period. PIII shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.90% at present.