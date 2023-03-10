MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) marked $30.10 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $31.87. While MP Materials Corp. has underperformed by -5.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MP fell by -31.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.19 to $23.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.44% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) recommending Buy. BMO Capital Markets also rated MP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 01, 2022. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MP, as published in its report on November 30, 2021. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of MP Materials Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.23M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.85%, with a loss of -5.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.14, showing growth from the present price of $30.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MP Materials Corp. Shares?

The USA based company MP Materials Corp. (MP) is one of the biggest names in Other Industrial Metals & Mining. When comparing MP Materials Corp. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 39.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JHL Capital Group LLC’s position in MP has increased by 2.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,195,342 shares of the stock, with a value of $949.14 million, following the purchase of 621,993 additional shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP made another decreased to its shares in MP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -153,702 additional shares for a total stake of worth $438.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,501,578.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 804,314 position in MP. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 4.27 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 126.42%, now holding 7.64 million shares worth $248.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its MP holdings by 22.20% and now holds 5.25 million MP shares valued at $170.74 million with the added 0.95 million shares during the period. MP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.30% at present.