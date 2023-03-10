As of Thursday, MoneyLion Inc.’s (NYSE:ML) stock closed at $0.62, down from $0.67 the previous day. While MoneyLion Inc. has underperformed by -7.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ML fell by -71.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.04 to $0.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.36% in the last 200 days.

On June 27, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ML. Craig Hallum also rated ML shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 08, 2021.

Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 100.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of MoneyLion Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ML is recording 794.36K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.27%, with a loss of -5.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.33, showing growth from the present price of $0.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ML is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MoneyLion Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ML shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ML appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ML has increased by 7.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,018,423 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.52 million, following the purchase of 463,902 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ML during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.65%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 161,524 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,255,346.

During the first quarter, Water Island Capital LLC subtracted a -155,880 position in ML. Macquarie Investment Management L sold an additional -0.92 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -23.85%, now holding 2.94 million shares worth $2.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its ML holdings by 3.43% and now holds 2.33 million ML shares valued at $1.83 million with the added 77160.0 shares during the period. ML shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.60% at present.