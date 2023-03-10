Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) closed Thursday at $117.80 per share, down from $121.45 a day earlier. While Generac Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNRC fell by -61.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $328.60 to $86.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.33% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by Truist on February 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for GNRC. Wells Fargo also Downgraded GNRC shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $135 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 17, 2023. Canaccord Genuity February 16, 2023d the rating to Buy on February 16, 2023, and set its price target from $104 to $175. Guggenheim February 03, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GNRC, as published in its report on February 03, 2023. Janney’s report from December 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $160 for GNRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Generac Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GNRC is recording an average volume of 1.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.96%, with a loss of -3.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $144.58, showing growth from the present price of $117.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Generac Holdings Inc. Shares?

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Industrial Machinery market. When comparing Generac Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -60.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GNRC has increased by 0.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,743,873 shares of the stock, with a value of $813.31 million, following the purchase of 55,308 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in GNRC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -74,708 additional shares for a total stake of worth $368.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,058,855.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 64,691 position in GNRC. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.57 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 50.80%, now holding 1.7 million shares worth $205.16 million. GNRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.00% at present.