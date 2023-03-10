As of Thursday, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HLMN) stock closed at $8.43, down from $8.82 the previous day. While Hillman Solutions Corp. has underperformed by -4.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLMN fell by -18.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.45 to $6.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.86% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on April 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for HLMN. Colliers Securities also rated HLMN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 04, 2021. CJS Securities Initiated an Market Outperform rating on September 21, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HLMN, as published in its report on August 13, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from August 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for HLMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Hillman Solutions Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HLMN is recording 1.39M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.42%, with a loss of -4.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.21, showing growth from the present price of $8.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HLMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hillman Solutions Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HLMN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HLMN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HLMN has increased by 10.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,457,234 shares of the stock, with a value of $119.59 million, following the purchase of 1,172,364 additional shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment made another increased to its shares in HLMN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 34.91%.