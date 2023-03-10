Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) marked $22.60 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $23.54. While Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -3.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGIO fell by -26.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.76 to $16.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.81% in the last 200 days.

On February 03, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on November 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AGIO. SVB Leerink also Upgraded AGIO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 27, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on December 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $54. Goldman July 30, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for AGIO, as published in its report on July 30, 2021. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

In order to gain a clear picture of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 519.31K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AGIO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.30%, with a loss of -6.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.80, showing growth from the present price of $22.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in AGIO has increased by 6.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,462,657 shares of the stock, with a value of $161.04 million, following the purchase of 314,244 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AGIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.10%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 107,705 additional shares for a total stake of worth $154.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,242,646.

During the first quarter, Bellevue Asset Management AG subtracted a -2,000 position in AGIO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 14847.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.38%, now holding 3.92 million shares worth $115.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its AGIO holdings by 20.66% and now holds 3.18 million AGIO shares valued at $93.72 million with the added 0.54 million shares during the period.