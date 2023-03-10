As of Thursday, Zillow Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZG) stock closed at $38.78, down from $41.08 the previous day. While Zillow Group Inc. has underperformed by -5.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZG fell by -17.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.86 to $26.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.97% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On February 27, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) recommending Overweight. A report published by Evercore ISI on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ZG. BofA Securities also Upgraded ZG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 09, 2023. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on December 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $50. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ZG, as published in its report on December 02, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from November 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $34 for ZG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -88.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Zillow Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ZG is recording 688.31K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.96%, with a loss of -6.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.00, showing growth from the present price of $38.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zillow Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ZG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -17,137 additional shares for a total stake of worth $292.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,800,505.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 1,119,395 position in ZG. Independent Franchise Partners LL sold an additional 41471.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.72%, now holding 2.38 million shares worth $102.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ZG holdings by 17.82% and now holds 2.09 million ZG shares valued at $89.77 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. ZG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.90% at present.