Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) closed Thursday at $7.19 per share, down from $7.30 a day earlier. While Cvent Holding Corp. has underperformed by -1.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVT fell by -1.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.45 to $3.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.10% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) recommending Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for CVT. Colliers Securities also rated CVT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 08, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on February 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $8. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CVT, as published in its report on January 10, 2022. Needham’s report from January 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11 for CVT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cvent Holding Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CVT is recording an average volume of 483.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.01%, with a loss of -0.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cvent Holding Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in CVT has decreased by -13.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,620,700 shares of the stock, with a value of $69.57 million, following the sale of -1,379,300 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CVT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 498.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,318,240 additional shares for a total stake of worth $51.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,384,807.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CVT holdings by -29.81% and now holds 3.15 million CVT shares valued at $25.4 million with the lessened -1.34 million shares during the period. CVT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.70% at present.