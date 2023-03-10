A share of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) closed at $29.61 per share on Thursday, down from $30.48 day before. While Vericel Corporation has underperformed by -2.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VCEL fell by -19.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.24 to $17.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.58% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) to Neutral. A report published by Truist on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for VCEL. Stephens also rated VCEL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 14, 2022. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VCEL, as published in its report on December 18, 2020. Truist’s report from September 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $24 for VCEL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vericel Corporation (VCEL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vericel Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VCEL is registering an average volume of 440.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.98%, with a loss of -2.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.75, showing growth from the present price of $29.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VCEL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vericel Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VCEL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VCEL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VCEL has increased by 5.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,990,964 shares of the stock, with a value of $192.04 million, following the purchase of 362,677 additional shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in VCEL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -478,049 additional shares for a total stake of worth $190.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,931,641.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 273,467 position in VCEL. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 73436.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.35%, now holding 3.19 million shares worth $87.69 million.