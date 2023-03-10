Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) closed Thursday at $0.64 per share, down from $0.67 a day earlier. While Energous Corporation has underperformed by -4.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WATT fell by -42.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.57 to $0.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.76% in the last 200 days.

On May 01, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) to Buy. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on October 31, 2018, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WATT. Ladenburg Thalmann also reiterated WATT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 03, 2018. ROTH Capital Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 28, 2017, but set its price target from $22.80 to $45.80. Oppenheimer January 24, 2017d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for WATT, as published in its report on January 24, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann’s report from December 07, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $14 for WATT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Energous Corporation (WATT)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Energous Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WATT is recording an average volume of 288.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.31%, with a gain of 11.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.95, showing growth from the present price of $0.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WATT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energous Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WATT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WATT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WATT has increased by 0.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,992,338 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.45 million, following the purchase of 1,555 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in WATT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,796 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 890,200.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 8,760 position in WATT. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP sold an additional -0.35 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -45.21%, now holding 0.43 million shares worth $0.35 million. WATT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.40% at present.