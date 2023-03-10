As of Thursday, Adeia Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADEA) stock closed at $9.08, down from $9.14 the previous day. While Adeia Inc. has underperformed by -0.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADEA rose by 116.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.85 to $3.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.52% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Adeia Inc. (ADEA)

Investors in Adeia Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 104.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Adeia Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ADEA is recording 535.95K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a loss of -7.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.75, showing growth from the present price of $9.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADEA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adeia Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADEA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADEA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ADEA has increased by 2.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,517,267 shares of the stock, with a value of $169.91 million, following the purchase of 419,262 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ADEA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.37%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 737,155 additional shares for a total stake of worth $134.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,303,046.

During the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad subtracted a -792,275 position in ADEA. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased an additional 0.77 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.87%, now holding 4.62 million shares worth $50.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ADEA holdings by 2.96% and now holds 4.22 million ADEA shares valued at $46.22 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. ADEA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.50% at present.