BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) closed Thursday at $24.56 per share, down from $28.36 a day earlier. While BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -13.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTAI rose by 37.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.12 to $8.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.32% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2022, Goldman Upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) to Neutral. A report published by Mizuho on July 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BTAI. BofA Securities also reiterated BTAI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 06, 2022. Goldman November 15, 2021d the rating to Sell on November 15, 2021, and set its price target from $55 to $24. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BTAI, as published in its report on April 09, 2021. UBS’s report from February 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $99 for BTAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -77.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BTAI is recording an average volume of 364.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.59%, with a loss of -17.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.91, showing growth from the present price of $24.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BTAI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BTAI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in BTAI has increased by 0.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,203,436 shares of the stock, with a value of $119.88 million, following the purchase of 5,811 additional shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in BTAI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 76.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 673,591 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,548,591.

During the first quarter, Artemis Investment Management LLP subtracted a -40,805 position in BTAI. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 21455.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.74%, now holding 1.26 million shares worth $35.83 million. BTAI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.90% at present.