Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) closed Wednesday at $14.78 per share, up from $14.53 a day earlier. While Vipshop Holdings Limited has overperformed by 1.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIPS rose by 97.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.18 to $5.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.25% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2023, UBS Upgraded Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) to Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for VIPS. CLSA February 24, 2023d the rating to Buy on February 24, 2023, and set its price target from $11 to $17. Credit Suisse August 22, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for VIPS, as published in its report on August 22, 2022. Citigroup’s report from August 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10.90 for VIPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Vipshop Holdings Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VIPS is recording an average volume of 5.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.57%, with a loss of -2.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.57, showing growth from the present price of $14.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vipshop Holdings Limited Shares?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Internet Retail market. When comparing Vipshop Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 78.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VIPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VIPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. HHLR Advisors Ltd.’s position in VIPS has decreased by -5.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,989,100 shares of the stock, with a value of $293.76 million, following the sale of -1,154,586 additional shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates LP made another decreased to its shares in VIPS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -33.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -9,680,416 additional shares for a total stake of worth $293.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,990,366.

During the first quarter, Krane Funds Advisors LLC added a 1,147,724 position in VIPS. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.58 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.84%, now holding 14.44 million shares worth $223.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its VIPS holdings by -2.81% and now holds 11.9 million VIPS shares valued at $184.04 million with the lessened -0.34 million shares during the period. VIPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.00% at present.