The share price of Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) fell to $26.93 per share on Wednesday from $27.08. While Varonis Systems Inc. has underperformed by -0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRNS fell by -33.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.60 to $15.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.57% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On February 02, 2023, Needham Downgraded Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) to Hold. A report published by Robert W. Baird on January 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VRNS. JP Morgan also rated VRNS shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 24, 2023. Wells Fargo November 01, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for VRNS, as published in its report on November 01, 2022. Wedbush’s report from November 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $20 for VRNS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Varonis Systems Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VRNS is recording an average volume of 1.18M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.65, showing growth from the present price of $26.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRNS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Varonis Systems Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRNS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRNS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VRNS has decreased by -1.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,276,776 shares of the stock, with a value of $265.55 million, following the sale of -164,002 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in VRNS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 543,524 additional shares for a total stake of worth $205.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,940,818.

During the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme added a 910,131 position in VRNS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.43 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.83%, now holding 4.38 million shares worth $113.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its VRNS holdings by 0.77% and now holds 3.51 million VRNS shares valued at $90.75 million with the added 26844.0 shares during the period. VRNS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.95% at present.