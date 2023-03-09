As of Wednesday, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (NYSE:UGP) stock closed at $2.69, up from $2.56 the previous day. While Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has overperformed by 5.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UGP rose by 6.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.12 to $2.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.61% in the last 200 days.

On May 26, 2021, Citigroup started tracking Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 02, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for UGP. Citigroup February 10, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UGP, as published in its report on February 10, 2020. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Investors in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.13 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UGP is recording 1.52M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.75%, with a gain of 6.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.15, showing growth from the present price of $2.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UGP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Shares?

The Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing market is dominated by Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) based in the Brazil. When comparing Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 162.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UGP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UGP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in UGP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 312,397 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,369,553.

During the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP added a 20,829 position in UGP. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.5 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 194.03%, now holding 2.27 million shares worth $5.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its UGP holdings by -17.90% and now holds 1.81 million UGP shares valued at $4.71 million with the lessened -0.39 million shares during the period. UGP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.70% at present.