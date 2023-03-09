A share of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) closed at $34.13 per share on Wednesday, down from $34.21 day before. While The Chemours Company has underperformed by -0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CC rose by 47.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.95 to $22.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.24% in the last 200 days.

On January 24, 2023, UBS Upgraded The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on January 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CC. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded CC shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 10, 2023. Credit Suisse Initiated an Underperform rating on November 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $24. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CC, as published in its report on October 13, 2022. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC)

It’s important to note that CC shareholders are currently getting $1.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The Chemours Company’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 48.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CC is registering an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.21%, with a loss of -2.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.73, showing growth from the present price of $34.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Chemours Company Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Chemicals market, The Chemours Company (CC) is based in the USA. When comparing The Chemours Company shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -146.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CC has increased by 3.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,196,342 shares of the stock, with a value of $662.16 million, following the purchase of 671,796 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 503,517 additional shares for a total stake of worth $616.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,935,817.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 306,096 position in CC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 53834.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.19%, now holding 4.47 million shares worth $162.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management decreased its CC holdings by -5.20% and now holds 2.95 million CC shares valued at $107.43 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. CC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.70% at present.