In Wednesday’s session, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) marked $5.53 per share, down from $5.61 in the previous session. While Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has underperformed by -1.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GPMT fell by -48.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.57 to $5.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.11% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) to Underperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on May 14, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for GPMT. JMP Securities also Upgraded GPMT shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 26, 2020. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on January 08, 2020, and assigned a price target of $18. JMP Securities January 02, 2020d its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for GPMT, as published in its report on January 02, 2020. Raymond James’s report from August 14, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $20.50 for GPMT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

With GPMT’s current dividend of $0.80 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GPMT has an average volume of 624.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.73%, with a loss of -4.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GPMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GPMT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GPMT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GPMT has decreased by -2.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,792,650 shares of the stock, with a value of $58.73 million, following the sale of -209,789 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GPMT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -22.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,019,609 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,501,605.

At the end of the first quarter, Balyasny Asset Management LP increased its GPMT holdings by 82.91% and now holds 1.07 million GPMT shares valued at $7.15 million with the added 0.49 million shares during the period. GPMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.30% at present.