A share of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) closed at $15.34 per share on Wednesday, up from $15.22 day before. While Kyndryl Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KD rose by 35.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.21 to $7.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.86% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2023, Susquehanna started tracking Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) recommending Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on August 02, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for KD. Evercore ISI also rated KD shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 15, 2021.

Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KD is registering an average volume of 1.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a loss of -1.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing decline from the present price of $15.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kyndryl Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KD has increased by 3.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,176,005 shares of the stock, with a value of $296.94 million, following the purchase of 709,911 additional shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. made another increased to its shares in KD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 34.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,686,862 additional shares for a total stake of worth $247.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,446,862.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 2,871,947 position in KD. Greenlight Capital, Inc. purchased an additional 1.76 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 24.21%, now holding 9.01 million shares worth $120.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC increased its KD holdings by 153.84% and now holds 7.94 million KD shares valued at $106.32 million with the added 4.81 million shares during the period. KD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.80% at present.