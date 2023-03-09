As of Wednesday, PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:PWSC) stock closed at $19.60, down from $19.99 the previous day. While PowerSchool Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PWSC rose by 23.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.05 to $10.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.52% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) to Buy. A report published by Needham on December 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PWSC. Credit Suisse also rated PWSC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2022. Goldman July 13, 2022d the rating to Neutral on July 13, 2022, and set its price target from $15.50 to $16. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PWSC, as published in its report on March 30, 2022. Goldman’s report from December 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for PWSC shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PWSC is recording 657.66K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.37%, with a loss of -1.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.75, showing growth from the present price of $19.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PWSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PowerSchool Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PWSC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PWSC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PWSC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 473,717 additional shares for a total stake of worth $157.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,998,627.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 726,038 position in PWSC. Select Equity Group LP sold an additional -3.37 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -49.91%, now holding 3.39 million shares worth $76.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, TimesSquare Capital Management LL increased its PWSC holdings by 6.82% and now holds 2.71 million PWSC shares valued at $61.05 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. PWSC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.80% at present.