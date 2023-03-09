Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) closed Wednesday at $25.74 per share, down from $26.64 a day earlier. While Pinterest Inc. has underperformed by -3.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PINS rose by 11.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.17 to $16.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.70% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2023, MKM Partners Downgraded Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on December 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for PINS. Goldman also Upgraded PINS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 06, 2022. Susquehanna August 02, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Positive’ for PINS, as published in its report on August 02, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from June 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $23 for PINS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pinterest Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PINS is recording an average volume of 12.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.86%, with a gain of 3.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.02, showing growth from the present price of $25.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PINS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pinterest Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PINS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PINS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PINS has increased by 2.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 52,905,519 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.39 billion, following the purchase of 1,178,873 additional shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management LP made another increased to its shares in PINS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 86.08%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 12,912,525 additional shares for a total stake of worth $733.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,912,525.

During the first quarter, Flossbach von Storch AG subtracted a -2,243,609 position in PINS. Barclays Bank Plc purchased an additional 6.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 31.80%, now holding 26.2 million shares worth $688.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Harris Associates LP decreased its PINS holdings by -9.93% and now holds 25.64 million PINS shares valued at $673.99 million with the lessened -2.83 million shares during the period. PINS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.00% at present.