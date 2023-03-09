Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) closed Wednesday at $41.59 per share, down from $42.82 a day earlier. While Ovintiv Inc. has underperformed by -2.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OVV fell by -14.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.30 to $37.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.46% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) to Market Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on January 25, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for OVV. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded OVV shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 24, 2023. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on January 10, 2023, and assigned a price target of $68. Siebert Williams Shank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OVV, as published in its report on December 09, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $57 for OVV shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

The current dividend for OVV investors is set at $1.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ovintiv Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 58.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OVV is recording an average volume of 3.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a loss of -8.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.30, showing growth from the present price of $41.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OVV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ovintiv Inc. Shares?

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas E&P market. When comparing Ovintiv Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OVV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OVV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OVV has decreased by -0.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,111,604 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.19 billion, following the sale of -115,122 additional shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox made another decreased to its shares in OVV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -489,900 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.07 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,654,776.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 3,621,207 position in OVV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.23%, now holding 12.59 million shares worth $619.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its OVV holdings by 28.88% and now holds 6.99 million OVV shares valued at $344.19 million with the added 1.57 million shares during the period. OVV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.20% at present.