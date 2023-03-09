Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) marked $39.20 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $39.47. While Bath & Body Works Inc. has underperformed by -0.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBWI fell by -13.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.17 to $25.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.60% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated BBWI shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 18, 2022. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on July 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $45. Evercore ISI July 13, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for BBWI, as published in its report on July 13, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from June 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $58 for BBWI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

BBWI currently pays a dividend of $0.80 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Bath & Body Works Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.03M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BBWI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.60%, with a loss of -0.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.39, showing growth from the present price of $39.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBWI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bath & Body Works Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Retail. When comparing Bath & Body Works Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -40.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBWI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBWI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BBWI has increased by 0.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,391,073 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.12 billion, following the purchase of 132,651 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its BBWI holdings by -4.00% and now holds 9.64 million BBWI shares valued at $443.41 million with the lessened -0.4 million shares during the period. BBWI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.