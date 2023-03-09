Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) closed Wednesday at $12.54 per share, up from $12.44 a day earlier. While Healthcare Services Group Inc. has overperformed by 0.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HCSG fell by -23.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.54 to $11.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.99% in the last 200 days.

On February 17, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) to Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on October 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for HCSG. Jefferies also Downgraded HCSG shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 10, 2022. Stifel initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for HCSG, as published in its report on June 23, 2021. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)

The current dividend for HCSG investors is set at $0.86 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HCSG is recording an average volume of 716.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.58%, with a loss of -3.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.42, showing growth from the present price of $12.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HCSG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Healthcare Services Group Inc. Shares?

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Care Facilities market. When comparing Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 667.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HCSG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HCSG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HCSG has increased by 2.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,364,891 shares of the stock, with a value of $153.09 million, following the purchase of 313,207 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HCSG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 193,044 additional shares for a total stake of worth $110.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,219,871.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 65,686 position in HCSG. Mackenzie Financial Corp. sold an additional 35320.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.84%, now holding 4.17 million shares worth $56.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its HCSG holdings by 20.56% and now holds 3.82 million HCSG shares valued at $51.44 million with the added 0.65 million shares during the period.