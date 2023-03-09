The share price of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) rose to $26.45 per share on Wednesday from $26.36. While DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DV rose by 11.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.43 to $17.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.17% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Barclays Upgraded DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) to Overweight. A report published by CapitalOne on July 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for DV. Goldman also rated DV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 15, 2022. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Outperform rating on February 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $37. JP Morgan February 23, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DV, as published in its report on February 23, 2022. Stifel’s report from February 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $29 for DV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DV is recording an average volume of 1.46M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.09%, with a gain of 1.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.20, showing growth from the present price of $26.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Application sector, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is based in the USA. When comparing DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 104.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -32.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DV has increased by 25.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,417,506 shares of the stock, with a value of $201.68 million, following the purchase of 1,488,383 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another increased to its shares in DV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,045,501 additional shares for a total stake of worth $193.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,103,585.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -602,951 position in DV. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.46 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.25%, now holding 4.48 million shares worth $121.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Investment Management decreased its DV holdings by -3.55% and now holds 4.01 million DV shares valued at $108.97 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. DV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.71% at present.