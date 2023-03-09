In Wednesday’s session, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) marked $51.37 per share, up from $51.14 in the previous session. While International Seaways Inc. has overperformed by 0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INSW rose by 182.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.25 to $15.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.93% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on July 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for INSW. Jefferies also rated INSW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on April 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $27. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INSW, as published in its report on March 29, 2021. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

With INSW’s current dividend of $0.48 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 257.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

International Seaways Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and INSW has an average volume of 613.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.10%, with a gain of 0.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $57.62, showing growth from the present price of $51.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INSW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze International Seaways Inc. Shares?

Oil & Gas Midstream giant International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing International Seaways Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 746.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INSW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INSW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in INSW has decreased by -4.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,344,268 shares of the stock, with a value of $129.89 million, following the sale of -168,767 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in INSW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.30%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 156,088 additional shares for a total stake of worth $120.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,101,377.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 170,456 position in INSW. Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA sold an additional -2.01 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -46.81%, now holding 2.28 million shares worth $88.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its INSW holdings by -33.25% and now holds 1.85 million INSW shares valued at $71.72 million with the lessened -0.92 million shares during the period. INSW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.20% at present.