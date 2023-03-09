Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) marked $10.94 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $11.20. While Aris Water Solutions Inc. has underperformed by -2.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARIS fell by -30.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.58 to $10.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.72% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) to Equal Weight. A report published by Citigroup on December 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ARIS. Evercore ISI also rated ARIS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 14, 2022. CapitalOne March 25, 2022d the rating to Overweight on March 25, 2022, and set its price target from $15 to $22. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ARIS, as published in its report on November 17, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from November 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for ARIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS)

ARIS currently pays a dividend of $0.36 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 52.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 268.75K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ARIS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.53%, with a loss of -19.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.70, showing growth from the present price of $10.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aris Water Solutions Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) is one of the biggest names in Utilities – Regulated Water. When comparing Aris Water Solutions Inc. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 101.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 107.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARIS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARIS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme’s position in ARIS has increased by 23.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,614,942 shares of the stock, with a value of $56.0 million, following the purchase of 686,500 additional shares during the last quarter. Federated Global Investment Manag made another increased to its shares in ARIS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.11%.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ARIS holdings by 0.78% and now holds 1.27 million ARIS shares valued at $19.64 million with the added 9860.0 shares during the period. ARIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.60% at present.